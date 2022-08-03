Morgantown man accused of making fake bomb ‘to get a reaction’

Morgantown Police
Morgantown Police(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was charged after officers said he made a fake bomb “to get a reaction.”

Officers were dispatched to a store on Cheat Rd. in Morgantown regarding a suspicious event Saturday morning, according to a criminal complaint.

Police arrived on scene and spoke to a man, later identified as Owen Richards, 19, who said he walked outside and saw “what appeared to be a bomb laying in a mud puddle.”

Richards allegedly showed officers that the bomb was located behind a car with three children in it.

Court documents say officers picked up the device and threw it into an open parking lot and taped off the scene.

While interviewing Richards, officers said he gave off signs that he might have had more involvement or knew more about the incident.

In a later interview with Richards, he reportedly told officers he “did make and place the device in the parking lot” “to get a reaction.”

Richards has been charged with false reports concerning bombs or other explosive devices. He is currently out on bond.

