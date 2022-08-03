Susan Marie Mace, 94 of Hacker Valley, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She was born February 4, 1928 in Coe to the late Everett and Lora Hammons Nicholas and was a retired store clerk.

She was a lifelong resident of Webster County and a member of the Hacker Valley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed talking and visiting; cooking and baking; and doing what she could for her neighbors.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl G. Mace; sister Gladys “Maxine” Faulkner, and brothers William S. Nicholas and Lloyd Lee Nicholas.

Susan is survived by her brother Everett Nicholas, Jr.; special friend Arlene Anderson; nieces and nephews; and many extended family, friends and neighbors who will mourn her passing.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Hacker Valley United Methodist Church, Hacker Valley.

Funeral Services to celebrate Susan’s life will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Hacker Valley United Methodist Church officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Hacker Valley Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Susan’s family.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.