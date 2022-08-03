Tyler Consolidated Football preview

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Silver Knights return following a 6-4 season, that after several tiebreakers, left them out of the final spot in the Class A postseason

“It stuck in their bellies all off season and hopefully they’ll use that to ignite a fire and get us into the postseason,” said Head Coach Ryan Walton.

“It definitely motivates me because I know we should’ve been there and I know we were a top 16 teams, so it definitely motivates us more and just makes us understand we gotta work harder than a lot of other tams do,” senior Ty Walton said.

Tyler Consolidated brings back an experienced team, highlighted by their offensive line.

“That experience, there’s no substitute for it,” said Coach Walton.

And a core group of seniors, several who have started since freshman year

“It makes our chemistry a lot better, makes everybody understand were in this together, not for one person,” said Walton.

“We’ve been doing it all four years together we have a pretty good understanding of each other, we know what we want to get done,” said Raustyn Wade.

A couple steps ahead of where they were last season on day one is credited to increased work in the offseason, and the leaders the upperclassman have molded into.

“After I graduate there’s still gonna be football that’s played here so if I can better the kids under me its gonna better the program for years and just be a leader to some for these kids and sometimes it means more off the field than it does on the field to be an older brother pretty much,” said Jayden Helmick.

They bring back an averaged size group for the school with just under 30 guys. The Silver Knights are looking for what would be the first postseason any current players have seen. Finding that success this season will be determined by an all-around group effort and their fuel within, “It’d mean a lot and I know its definitely mean a lot to the people in the stands and the community to so tis not just for us, its for them too,” said Walton.

