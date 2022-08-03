United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties names new chair

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties has a new campaign chair.

Wayne Worth will lead this year’s campaign, which has a goal of $780,000.

Funds raised will go to help support 20 service agencies in the two counties.

Worth says leading the fundraising efforts for the organization is a special honor.

“Having experiences as a child growing up in the foster care system until I was adopted, but also as a professional social worker, working with the elderly, and with other folks with disabilities. And in the community working as an advocate and helping people get into substance abuse treatment, a lot of the organizations that we fund helps all of those folks,” Worth said.

Worth will be formally introduced as Campaign Chair at a press conference next week.

