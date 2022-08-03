Wanda June (Hennings) Kelley, 73, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Clarksburg on March 14, 1949, a daughter of the late Roland Hennings and Wanda Ferald McClain Hennings.

On April 17, 1965, she married Robert “Bob” Lee Kelley, who preceded her in death on June 5, 2017. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage.

Surviving are 8 children, Carol Yeste, Gary Moses, Tammy Christian and her husband Allen, Robert “Bobby” Kelley, Jr. and his wife Alma, Kimmy Genteel and her companion Joshua Lamm, Peggy Newbrough and her husband Rodney; James “Scott” Kelley and his wife Kim; and Tracy Knapp and her husband Dewayne; a son-in-law Rick Genteel; 14 grandchildren, Nathasha, Angel, Boyd “BA”, Hunter, Jason, Rachel, Megan, Haylee, Ory, Miranda, Taylor, Levi, DJ, and Lexi. 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and three sisters, Mary “Blackie” Long, Clesta Sprouse and Sylvia Childers and her husband Cecil and a brother-in-law Billy Harbert.

Wanda was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Richard Anthony “Tony” Genteel and Vanessa Yeste Sandy and a son-in-law Raul Yeste; two sisters, Naomi Harbert and Peggy Hennings and one brother Roland Hennings, Jr. and two brothers-in-law Ronnie Sprouse and Rodney Long.

Wanda greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren as well as bingo, cooking and canning.

Condolences to the Kelley Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4 to 8 pm Friday. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 am Saturday, August 6, 2022, with Pastor Don Knotts presiding with Michael Kelley. Interment will follow in Stonewall Park Cemetery.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.