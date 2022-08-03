Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported.

The tornado ripped the roofs off some homes, uprooted trees and scattered debris in the Marshall County community of Dallas, news outlets reported.

“Never thought there would be anything like that around these hills,” resident Dave Minch said.

The tornado tracked along the border of Ohio and Marshall counties before heading into Washington County, Pennsylvania, southwest of Pittsburgh, the weather service said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
MCSO suspends search for missing Morgantown man
Deshawn Jackson
Man charged after more than 125 grams of meth, other drugs found in hotel room
Divided southbound lane on I-79 causing problems for drivers
Divided southbound lane on I-79 causing problems for drivers
Braxton County Flooding
Braxton County West Virginia dealing with flooding
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Preliminary plan for electric vehicle charging stations complete
Jesus Fest returns to Clarksburg
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Bridgeport National Night Out is celebrated at the Bridge Sports Complex.
Bridgeport celebrates National Night Out at The Bridge Sports Complex