West Virginia Academy kicks off schoolyear as one of the first charter schools in the state

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - School is now in session for one of West Virginia's first charter schools.

For the first time, students are in the classroom of one of West Virginia’s first charter schools.

West Virginia Academy in Morgantown began its school year on Monday. Currently it has more than 450 students enrolled from Pre-K through 9th grade.

The school exists thanks to a state law passed in 2019 which drew controversy.

Governing Board Chair John Treu says West Virginia Academy has a more individualized approach to schooling. He says this helps keeps students on track whether they’re struggling or excelling

“They end up getting disengaged and they find other things to do and cause trouble and that’s just because they’re bored,” said Treu. “Our approach is to make sure that students are always engaged learners and we do that by making sure the class is at their level -- and then we can support them and make sure that they’re successful in it.”

Treu says another unique approach West Virginia Academy has is its balanced calendar which means a shorter summer vacation, but more time off during the school year.

Treu describes it as 9 weeks of schooling and then 2 to 3 weeks off -- and on Fridays students get to have an out of classroom experience he calls ‘outdoor adventures’.

These activities may range from swimming to field trips.

“We work hard, but then we play hard as well on Fridays and that’s the objective of our school is that our students are getting a good preparation for life by knowing when to work, but also taking time to play relax and enjoy and experience things,” says Treu.

Like most other schools West Virginia Academy offers extra curricular activities and programs like sports.

Overall, Treu says he and the rest of West Virginia Academy are excited to start off the school year and are looking forward to the future.

“You’re a bit of a salesman in a way as an educator -- not every child is going to appreciate why what your teaching is important so the more enjoyable you can make the experience the more of those kids you’ll capture and help learn and get out of school what they need to,” said Treu.

