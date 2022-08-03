West Virginia attorney general’s motion in favor of Hope Scholarship is denied

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey’s motion to keep the Hope Scholarship running until an appeal case is heard was denied.

The scholarship was recently ruled unconstitutional, shutting the program down.

The Hope Scholarship gives West Virginia students funding to go out of the public school system, whether that’s through homeschooling or private education.

Morrissey calls the scholarship empowering. He says it gives families, who might not otherwise be able to afford it, a choice in their child’s education.

“..., now we’re moving forward to get up to the West Virginia Supreme Court. That’s the key thing. We always thought it would finish there and it’s just been a frustrating process that’s taken a while and I do think that we have a much better chance of prevailing at the West Virginia Supreme Court,” Morrisey said.

Not everyone believes the scholarship is a good idea. In fact, Jack Tinney, the lawyer on the other side of the case, claims it takes money from the public school system. He also says the scholarship hurts low income students as well as students with disabilities. He points out that some students still can’t afford the expenses of education outside of the public system even with the scholarship.

For more details on what people on both sides of the issue are saying, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.