Weston Wendy’s dealing with bed bug issue

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Health Department is investigating an issue at the Weston Wendy’s after receiving complaints regarding bed bugs.

Officials said a health inspection was conducted Wednesday morning at the restaurant.

Wendy’s is in the process of getting the building exterminated to eradicate the situation, according to the LCHD.

The CDC says bed bugs do not carry disease and are not considered a medical or public health hazard.

On Wednesday morning, employees and residents protested outside of the restaurant because it was still open and serving food.

