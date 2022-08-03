Weston Wendy’s dealing with bed bug issue

People outside protesting the Wendy's in Weston after the restaurant remained open and serving...
People outside protesting the Wendy's in Weston after the restaurant remained open and serving food Wednesday morning following bed bug complaints.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Health Department is investigating an issue at the Weston Wendy’s after receiving complaints regarding bed bugs.

Officials said a health inspection was conducted Wednesday morning at the restaurant.

Wendy’s is in the process of getting the building exterminated to eradicate the situation, according to the LCHD.

The CDC says bed bugs do not carry disease and are not considered a medical or public health hazard.

On Wednesday morning, employees and residents protested outside of the restaurant because it was still open and serving food.

5′s Tyler Nicole will have a full report on this tonight on First at 5 and 5 News at 6.

