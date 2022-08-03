Workforce issues becoming a problem in WV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are many labor jobs available, but not enough people to fill them.

Sherman Sapp use to be a plumber, that was until he retired last year.

He says there are many problems in the workforce with not enough staff and too many jobs.

“Most businesses that I do business with are lacking several employees in the workforce. The ability to get product has been a major problem the last two years.”

Sapp says there’s a lot of construction going on in the North-Central West Virginia area. Everyone in the service business is overwhelmed with work, according to Sapp.

He goes on to say what he believes the problem to be.

“What I believe is happening the last few years is people in my age group are retiring. We don’t have enough people in the state to fill these positions. I think West Virginia should be looking to attract new people to the state to fill the jobs that are vacant at this time.”

With so many jobs, it can be hard to fill all those positions.

“There are a lot of jobs here. There just aren’t enough people to fill them. I don’t like hearing the phrase ‘nobody likes to work.’ That’s not the issue. We have the jobs. We just don’t have enough people to fill all the jobs available in this state.”

