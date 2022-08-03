W.Va. sales tax holiday to begin Aug. 5

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginians in need of materials for the upcoming school year will be able to save money this weekend during the state’s back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday.

During the holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.

The Sales Tax Holiday will begin at midnight on Friday, Aug. 5 and will continue through Monday, Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m.

The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase and up to 7% if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from Sales and Use tax:

Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less

Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less

Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less

Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less

Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less

Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

