WVU Women’s Basketball releases non-conference schedule

Mountaineers officially open their season on Thurs. Nov. 10th
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Women’s Basketball has released their 2022-2023 non-conference schedule.

The Mountaineers will open the regular season on Thurs. Nov. 10th at 7 p.m. against USC Upstate in Morgantown, it will mark the first game under Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

Next up will be Winthrop on Thurs. Nov. 20th and Appalachian State on Sun. Nov. 20th, both in the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers will then travel to Cancun, Mexico for the 2022 Cancun Challenge.

They will return to Morgantown on Wed. Nov. 30th to face NC Central, followed by Delaware State on Sat. Dec. 3rd and Robert Morris on Thurs. Dec. 8th.

The gold and blue finish out non-conference play with three road games, starting with Penn State on Sun. Dec. 8th, then to Florida for a pair of games in the 2022 West Palm Beach Invitational.

