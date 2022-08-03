WVU’s defense building the foundation to hit the ground running

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Defensive Coordinator Jordan Lesley touched on the foundations for WVU’s defense, and how OTA’s have helped immensely in building that for this year.

Hitting the ground running is always at the forefront, but you have to make sure you have your footing to start the sprint. OTA’s have been great for the Mountaineers. From the call to alignment to technique, it’s been a way to get ahead in everything that Lesley has been teaching to ensure the team will have the shoes to run in when it’s time.

“A lot of times though if you hit the ground running especially with the turnover he’s talking about, if you run too far, then you have to come back so that’s what we try to do with our guys is hey stay within what we think we need to do, lets get really good at that and then we’ll move onto the next thing when we need to move onto the next thing so I think that approach really has been good for this group,” said Lesley.

Lesley also touched on knowing the abilities of his players, from those who are coming from high school, to transfers, to players with WVU experience, the learning curve for each is different. Like Lesley put it, the worst thing you can do is put a player on the field who isn’t ready and experience plays a big role

“You cannot mimic the experience they have whether its FCS, FBS, Group of 5, Power Five, they have college football experience so you hope they do you hope they lean on that because maybe the same kids same height same weigh , same speed at a high school level he does not have that to lean on, everything is moving extremely fast to him, everybody is his talent level, his speed, his strength, everything, now that doesn’t mean he’s not gonna be a good player he just, his learning curve is a little sharper than the guy with experience,” said Lesley.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.