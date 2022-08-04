Competency hearing granted for man accused of first-degree murder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man accused of first-degree murder has a competency hearing on Thursday. The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office says the motion to psychologically evaluate Eric Mullins was granted.

Mullins is accused of killing Lisa Rogers in November 2021. She was found dead in a home on the 900 block of 13 Street in Parkersburg. This evaluation by a licensed therapist will determine if he was competent at the time of the alleged offense.

RELATED STORIES:

https://www.wtap.com/2021/12/04/arrest-made-parkersburg-homicide-investigation/

https://www.wtap.com/2021/12/14/murder-suspects-case-bound-over-grand-jury/

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.