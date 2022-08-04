Competency hearing granted for man accused of first-degree murder

Competency hearing for Eric Mullins
Competency hearing for Eric Mullins(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man accused of first-degree murder has a competency hearing on Thursday. The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office says the motion to psychologically evaluate Eric Mullins was granted.

Mullins is accused of killing Lisa Rogers in November 2021. She was found dead in a home on the 900 block of 13 Street in Parkersburg. This evaluation by a licensed therapist will determine if he was competent at the time of the alleged offense.

