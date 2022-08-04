Creek runs red after food dye mishap

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.
Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) - It was a bizarre sight in New Jersey where a creek ran red due to a food dye mishap.

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.

It turns out that a beverage facility was to blame.

Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.
Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)

Officials said it happened after the TopPop Packaging Company improperly discharged red dye into the wastewater treatment system.

While the substance was not hazardous, the beverage manufacturer did receive a violation.

Officials said the red dye should clear in 24 to 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People outside protesting the Wendy's in Weston after the restaurant remained open and serving...
UPDATE: No bed bugs found after inspection at Weston Wendy’s
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton coming to West Virginia for Imagination Library
John Lawson Magruder
MCSO suspends search for missing Morgantown man
Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia
Timothy Collins died on Aug. 11, 2021 in a Randolph County coal mining accident.
Final report in fatal Randolph Co. mining accident issued by MSHA

Latest News

In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Louisville police officers face federal charges in drug raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Parkland jury making rare visit to bloodied school building
Autopsies find three family members killed at an Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
LIVE: Brittney Griner found guilty in Russian trial
West Virginia woman admits COVID-19 loan fraud scheme