Fairmont man charged with threatening to kidnap woman

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was charged after officers said he threatened to kidnap a woman at a home in May.

On May 30, Nevin Daniels, 28, struck a woman, drug her into a closet, shut the door and secured it so she could not escape, according to a criminal complaint.

When she was in the closet, Daniels allegedly told her he “would get the duct tape and zip ties to make her be quiet” and would not let her leave the home.

Court documents say the woman told police she was in fear for her life while she was in the closet and a child who was in the home during the incident.

Officers said Daniels let her out of the closet after she kicked a hole in the door and when her parents arrived at the home.

Daniels has been charged with threats to kidnap or demand ransom. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $40,012 bond.

