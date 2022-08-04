Fairmont State University welcomes new falcons

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Move in day for us is just symbolic of what Fairmont State is all about its a vibrant campus and we are here to welcome them and we are here to help them make friends” .

This is how Assistant Vice President of student life and enrollment Alicia Kalka describes welcome week at the university.

Move in week is a time of reflection and new beginnings for recent college enrollees.

Fairmont state is welcoming over 1000 students this week and more than 600 of them are freshman.

“Its defiantly scary but it’s good to be independent”

First year student Sarah Merit isn’t the only one feeling scared about her new journey ; that’s why Fairmont State is making it their mission to help students create their home away from home.

" We have ice-cream we are going to have movie nights and we have DJs here all weekend”, Assistant Vice President of student life and enrollment, Alicia Kalka.

Welcome week finishes off on Sunday with a volunteer event sending students into new lives in their new home.

" I think I can make a home here without them”, Sarah Merit, first year student.

Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia

