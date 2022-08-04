Flood watch in effect for most of NCWV
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A flood watch for many West Virginia counties and most of NCWV went into effect at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The flood watch will remain in effect through Sunday evening.
According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are included in the watch:
- Barbour
- Boone
- Braxton
- Cabell
- Calhoun
- Clay
- Doddridge
- Gilmer
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Kanawha
- Lewis
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Mason
- McDowell
- Mingo
- Northwest Fayette
- Northwest Nicholas
- Northwest Pocahontas
- Northwest Raleigh
- Northwest Randolph
- Northwest Webster
- Pleasants
- Putnam
- Ritchie
- Roane
- Southeast Fayette
- Southeast Nicholas
- Southeast Pocahontas
- Southeast Raleigh
- Southeast Randolph
- Southeast Webster
- Taylor
- Tyler
- Upshur
- Wayne
- Wirt
- Wood
- Wyoming
The NWS says multiple rounds of storms through the weekend will post a threat for flash flooding.
The greatest risk for flooding will be Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
