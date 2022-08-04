Flood watch in effect for most of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A flood watch for many West Virginia counties and most of NCWV went into effect at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The flood watch will remain in effect through Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are included in the watch:

Barbour

Boone

Braxton

Cabell

Calhoun

Clay

Doddridge

Gilmer

Harrison

Jackson

Kanawha

Lewis

Lincoln

Logan

Mason

McDowell

Mingo

Northwest Fayette

Northwest Nicholas

Northwest Pocahontas

Northwest Raleigh

Northwest Randolph

Northwest Webster

Pleasants

Putnam

Ritchie

Roane

Southeast Fayette

Southeast Nicholas

Southeast Pocahontas

Southeast Raleigh

Southeast Randolph

Southeast Webster

Taylor

Tyler

Upshur

Wayne

Wirt

Wood

Wyoming

The NWS says multiple rounds of storms through the weekend will post a threat for flash flooding.

The greatest risk for flooding will be Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

