Flood watch in effect for most of NCWV(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A flood watch for many West Virginia counties and most of NCWV went into effect at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The flood watch will remain in effect through Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are included in the watch:

  • Barbour
  • Boone
  • Braxton
  • Cabell
  • Calhoun
  • Clay
  • Doddridge
  • Gilmer
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Kanawha
  • Lewis
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Mason
  • McDowell
  • Mingo
  • Northwest Fayette
  • Northwest Nicholas
  • Northwest Pocahontas
  • Northwest Raleigh
  • Northwest Randolph
  • Northwest Webster
  • Pleasants
  • Putnam
  • Ritchie
  • Roane
  • Southeast Fayette
  • Southeast Nicholas
  • Southeast Pocahontas
  • Southeast Raleigh
  • Southeast Randolph
  • Southeast Webster
  • Taylor
  • Tyler
  • Upshur
  • Wayne
  • Wirt
  • Wood
  • Wyoming

The NWS says multiple rounds of storms through the weekend will post a threat for flash flooding.

The greatest risk for flooding will be Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

CLICK HERE for the latest watches and warnings in north-central West Virginia.

