Former Pittsburgh police chief joins FBI in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI headquarters in Clarksburg has a new face running one of its departments, but people who know the Pittsburgh area might know him better as the city’s former police chief.

5′s John Blashke has the story you’ll only see on 5 news.

Scott Schubert has been in law enforcement for about 3 decades and although he recently retired as Pittsburgh’s police chief, he can’t keep himself away.

Schubert began his new job as the Section Chief of the Law Enforcement Support Section of the FBI CJIS Division in Clarksburg at the beginning of July.

In Schubert’s new role he helps coordinate information sharing between law enforcement agencies across the country. This section of the FBI houses data and statistics to help law enforcement arrest criminals. They assist each other by running information like license plates, fingerprints, and mugshots.

Schubert says sharing information between agencies is an everyday part of the job.

“This is a shared management concept they’re our partners and we want to make sure that -- one we provide the information that they need and make sure they provide the information that helps keep our country safe,” said Schubert.

Schubert says his whole career has been dedicated to helping the community; whether it’s a simple traffic stop or ensuring a major sporting event or celebration is safe. Now he has a position that will allow him to help on a national scale.

“We could come out with the statistics and show its not that bad, but for the people who live there that think its bad that’s their reality and you have to understand that and work with them to help them because they live in the community -- to partner with them to help change that perception,” said Schubert.

Schubert says new technology available to law enforcement has helped them evolve.

He says there’s a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes and now its a joint effort to continue to keep communities safe.

“The mission never changes,” said Schubert. “The way we do it through policy, through training, through legislation, things like that may change which is a good thing, but the mission never changes.”

Keeping you connected in Clarksburg John Blashke 5 news.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.