Groups providing support for eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Multiple organizations are providing support to flood victims in eastern Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear has established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Beshear says tax-deductible donations first will go toward paying for each flood victim’s funeral.

Among other groups accepting money donations online toward eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts include the American Red Cross, Save the Children, and Aspire Appalachia, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a news release.

People looking to volunteer to assist with debris cleanup, providing shelter or donating goods and services can sign up through a Kentucky Emergency Management portal.

Other groups that are accepting cleaning supplies, nonperishable food and other items include the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation, the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation, Franklin County Fiscal Court, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Horse Council.

The Christian Appalachian Project is organizing teams to strip buildings of ruined materials that may lead to black mold. Team Rubicon is removing debris and performing chainsaw operations. And New Frontier Outfitters is partnering with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to raise funds by selling “Eastern Kentucky Strong” T-shirts for $20, FEMA said.

