Individual and team growth to fuel success on WVU’s O-Line, D-Line

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU defensive and offensive lines have built something special over the last few years, bringing back lots of experience to the 2022 season.

Sculpting into the perfect size has been at the forefront for Dante Stills, James Gmiter and Taijh Alston. For the offensive line, confidence and reps has funded their improvement, and for the defensive line, its’s the commitment every single snap to go after the ball, all of which is backed by the players growing individually and as a team throughout their time in the gold and blue.

“I’m smarter, more mature, you know first couple years I was just going off natural ability his year coming up its all about knowing scheme and really paying attention to film and taking film to heart,” said Dante Stills.

“We’ve seen about everything that we could see between Baylor, Oklahoma, Iowa state, there’s nothing left that we can see, there’s some weird defenses that we play but now there’s really nothing left of the table that we could be surprised about. We’re just a close kit unit, we talk everyday out of here were always with each other we have great chemistry, it really helps with that, so if anybody went down and we switched someone, we wouldn’t miss a beat,” said James Gmiter.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.