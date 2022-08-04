Juvenile accused in grandfather’s death enters plea by reason of mental illness

WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.(wsaz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile accused of shooting and killing his step grandfather has entered a not guilty plea by reason of mental illness, according to the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office.

In January of 2021, Bobby Walden Jr., 60, was shot at a home on Maple Street in Hamlin, West Virginia State Police reports.

Walden was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

In a psychiatric examination, a doctor found his grandson competent to stand trial, but did confirm he suffered from mental deficiencies.

The juvenile who is facing a charge of first-degree murder will be sent to William Sharple Hospital for a danger assessment, says the prosecutor’s office.

Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather

