Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 4th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!! It was a hot day around the area with many of us in the 90s. But for some of us, those temperatures were broken by showers and thunderstorms that moved through this afternoon. The precipitation is just the beginning of what could potentially be a flooding event. Flood watches were issued earlier today for most of our central and southern counties and they are valid all the way through Sunday. We are going to see days of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will extend well past Sunday. Temperatures this coming 7 days will be mild and below average because of the clouds and showers.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with intermittent showers: Low: 70

Friday: Scattered storms: High 82

Saturday: Scattered storms: High 82

Sunday: Scattered storms: High 87

