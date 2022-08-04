Mountaineer food bank receives donation

GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer Food bank is happy to receive a $100,000 check from Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health.

This will help them continue to serve more veterans in West Virginia.

“We’re hoping to make an impact,” said Jim Fawcett, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue s\Shield West Virginia. “The ultimate result we’re hoping for is more security around access to food and better help for those who receive it.

The food bank already sends about 1250 food boxes to veterans in need each month, and is excited to expand this.

More than just veterans, food bank CEO, Chad Morrison, said families all across West Virginia are struggling with food insecurity.

“There’s a lot of need out there right now and we’re seeing a lot of families struggle,” said Morrison. “Support like this from the state, from different partners, is just truly needed.”

Morrison said inflation is making it harder for families to afford groceries, and for the food bank to meet supply demands.

“We’ve got a lot of families that are just really struggling with food insecurity. Inflation his the food bank hard because we purchase a lot of food that we distribute so our costs are up tremendously,” Morrison said.

Although the food bank appears to be stacked high with boxes of food, Morrison said the warehouse is bare compared to what they usually have.

He said the food bank is expected to spend $6 million on food to meet the demand this year.

“We really need food; that is the primary thing,” said Morrison. “Your food donations and your financial donations go to support us purchasing and bringing more food to people in need.”

Morrison said to visit their website, morrisonfoodbank.org, if you would like to make a donation.

