Nearly 300 slip and slide repairs on WVDOH schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Highways has repaired 198 of its 297 scheduled slip and slide repair projects this construction season.

This exceeds last year’s total of 235 repairs, according to the WVDOH.

Officials said the DOH is taking a systematic approach to catching up on long underfunded maintenance to the state’s secondary roads.

“Prioritizing and expediting the repair of slips and slides is one of the most important things we do,” said Joe Pack, WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations. “It’s a matter related to the safety of the traveling public.”

To properly fix a slip or slide, WVDOH says it must evaluate each area for the most cost-effective solution which will function long term, providing the best value to taxpayers while keeping them safe on the roads.

One of the upcoming jobs for WVDOH crews is to use soil nails to repair a slip along Locust Street in Bridgeport.

