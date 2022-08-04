Steps to stay connected during severe weather

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are many ways for you to be up to date during First Alert Weather Days.

The first step to be up to date for all of your breaking news and severe weather updates is to download our news and weather apps and enable push notifications.

How to download the 5 News First Alert Weather App and enable push notifications for severe weather updates:

Search for the app by typing “wdtv 5 news” on Google Play or the Apple App Store. It should be one of the first two apps with the other being the 5 News App. Download the app.

WDTV Apps download (WDTV)

After downloading the app, open it.

WDTV 5 News First Alert Weather App (WDTV)

The first thing the app will ask you is to allow access to your location. This will ensure that you will get weather for your current location, no matter where you’re at.

WDTV Weather App location (WDTV)

After you’ve done this, the app will ask you to turn on severe weather alerts. Make sure to turn this on so you will always be prepared for severe weather.

WDTV Weather App alerts (WDTV)

After that, you’re all set!

How to download the 5 News App and enable push notifications for the latest breaking news:

Search for the app by typing “wdtv 5 news” on Google Play or the Apple App Store. It should be one of the first two apps with the other being the 5 News First Alert Weather App. Download the app.

WDTV Apps download (WDTV)

After downloading the app, open it.

WDTV 5 News App on Google Play (WDTV)

The first thing the app will ask you is to allow access to your location. This will ensure that you will get weather for your current location, no matter where you’re at.

WDTV 5 News Location Access (WDTV)

After you’ve done this, the app will ask you to turn on notifications. Make sure to turn this on so you will always be the first to know of breaking news.

WDTV 5 News Push Notifications (WDTV)

After that, you’re all set!

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to stream our newscasts on our website, the app, and on vuit.com:

Streaming on the website: It’s really easy to stream our newscasts on the website. All you have to do is click “Livestream” at the top of the website and click play. You can also stream our newscasts on the website by clicking here



WDTV Livestream on Homepage (WDTV)

Streaming on the 5 News App: It’s also simple to stream our newscasts from the 5 News App on your mobile devices. Open the 5 News App and click “Livestream.” After doing this, just click play!



5 News App Livestream (WDTV)

Streaming on vuit.com: Not only can you stream live newscasts on vuit.com, you can also stream previous newscasts. To stream on vuit.com, click here to go directly to the WDTV page on vuit.com. You can also search “vuit” in your internet browser and allow the website to have access to your location. This will bring up your local news station, which will be WDTV if you are in NCWV.



WDTV on vuit (WDTV)

The quickest way to get informed about the latest breaking news is to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Here are links to our pages:

Want to get news delivered to your email inbox? Here’s how to sign up for the 5 News Daily Digest, our daily newsletter that is personalized to show you what you want to see:

Click here for a link to the website that allows you to sign up for the 5 News Daily Digest.

You can also sign up for the 5 News Daily Digest from the homepage. Just look for this box on the homepage!

5 News Daily Digest (WDTV)

Need to stay connected with weather on the website? Click here or click “Weather” at the top of our website!

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.