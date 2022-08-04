Teen pleads not guilty in step-grandfather’s deadly shooting

Plea entered by reason of mental illness
By Brenda Bryan
Aug. 4, 2022
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teen accused of shooting and killing his step-grandfather early last year pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, according to the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ryan Perry, 19, who was 17 when the shooting happened in January 2021 along Maple Street in Hamlin, will be sent to William Sharple Hospital for a danger assessment, the prosecutor’s office said. It’s unknown how long he will remain there.

Killed in the shooting was Bobby Walden Jr., who was 60.

In a psychiatric examination, a doctor found Perry competent to stand trial but suffered from mental deficiencies, so he’s not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Prosecutors say the not guilty plea, which was entered Wednesday, was for a charge of first-degree murder with mercy charge.

Perry is still considered in the remand of the court, so the court ultimately will determine his future.

