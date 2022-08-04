Tomato Festival schedules return to downtown Fairmont

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Tomato Festival is set to return to downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20.

Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to the Police Reserve building located at the East Marion Park on Friday, August 19 between 3 and 6 p.m.

Representatives of the Marion County Master Gardeners will be on hand to accept the entries.

There is no charge for entering the contest.

The Tomato Festival and the season’s 4th Hometown Market will open on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. on Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont.  

In addition to the Tomato Festival, over 40 vendors will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music by the Soda Pop Gypsies will begin at noon.

Judging for the Tomato Festival will begin at 10 a.m. with prize winners announced at 1:30 p.m.

Visitors can click here to learn more about the hometown markets or other scheduled events.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People outside protesting the Wendy's in Weston after the restaurant remained open and serving...
UPDATE: No bed bugs found after inspection at Weston Wendy’s
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton coming to West Virginia for Imagination Library
John Lawson Magruder
MCSO suspends search for missing Morgantown man
Timothy Collins died on Aug. 11, 2021 in a Randolph County coal mining accident.
Final report in fatal Randolph Co. mining accident issued by MSHA
Weather service confirms tornado in northern West Virginia

Latest News

Flood watch in effect for most of NCWV
Flood watch in effect for most of NCWV
The scholarship was recently ruled unconstitutional.
AG asks State Supreme Court for stay injunction against Hope Scholarship
Kentucky flooding
Groups providing support for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Judge: West Virginia Medicaid must cover transgender care