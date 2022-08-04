Tomato Festival schedules return to downtown Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Tomato Festival is set to return to downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20.

Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to the Police Reserve building located at the East Marion Park on Friday, August 19 between 3 and 6 p.m.

Representatives of the Marion County Master Gardeners will be on hand to accept the entries.

There is no charge for entering the contest.

The Tomato Festival and the season’s 4th Hometown Market will open on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. on Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont.

In addition to the Tomato Festival, over 40 vendors will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music by the Soda Pop Gypsies will begin at noon.

Judging for the Tomato Festival will begin at 10 a.m. with prize winners announced at 1:30 p.m.

Visitors can click here to learn more about the hometown markets or other scheduled events.

