WVU to start charging students to park at the Coliseum

(WVU/Jennifer Shephard)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU will begin charging to park in the Coliseum parking lot on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the first day of classes for WVU students.

The reason for the charge is to support ongoing maintenance and to improve activities for the parking area, according to the West Virginia University Parking Management.

Officials said the $1 rate to park in this area is good for the duration drivers remain parked in the same spot each day within the lot. However, drivers will have to pay an additional $1 when they leave and return to park in the Coliseum lot within the same day.

Parking fees will be used to pay for a portion of the recent paving of the lot, as well as enhanced lighting in the area that was installed in 2021.

The money also will be used for continued maintenance of the lot to ensure a quality parking experience for students, faculty, staff and campus visitors, officials said.

To pay for parking in the Coliseum lot, drivers must use the ParkMobile app, which charges a 25-cent fee for each transaction in addition to the $1 rate. Pay stations will not be available in the Coliseum lot.

Payment will be required and enforced Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Coliseum parking lot will continue to be used for WVU Athletics game day parking. During these times, the lot may be closed or parking may be limited.

WVU is providing a limited number of student parking permits and employee parking permits for purchase in the Parking Portal.

