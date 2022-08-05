Bullet goes through car door, barely missing toddler’s foot during road rage incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An apparent road rage incident took a terrifying turn Friday morning as a driver pulled out a gun and fired a shot at a vehicle, nearly missing a toddler’s foot.

West Virginia State Police reports the incident happened on the on-ramp of I-64 near Huntington High School.

The victim tells WSAZ.com a male with a female passenger had been tailgating his vehicle when he heard a loud bang that sounded like a firecracker.

As the driver tried to calm his 3-year-old buckled in the backseat, he said he could smell gun smoke.

According to investigators, a bullet went through a backseat door and hit the child’s blanket. The bullet missed the little boy’s foot by about three inches.

The victim says the person accused in the road rage incident continued driving East on I-64 at a high rate of speed.

The victim says he was taking his son to a doctor’s appointment when the incident occurred.

West Virginia State Police is receiving surveillance video from neighboring businesses.

The victim has described the vehicle as an older orange 4 door sedan with a damaged bumper.

