Clay-Battelle football is fueled by a taste of the 2021 postseason

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle football hits the turf as a more prepared team this fall for a season that’s been long awaited by their seniors.

“I waited my four years for this season, I’m just excited for what everyone ahs to bring, were all grown as athletes over the last 3-4 years and get to play with my brothers again,” said senior Carson Shriver.

“You just have to step up and take control of the team and put them on your back and show them what’s going on and see if you can help them out in anyway,” said senior Mason Chisler.

After an 8-2 season last year, they have been knocking expectations out of the park so far, relying on their chemistry and work ethic at the forefront.

“One day I told them I said guys you were 100% yesterday on this , I don’t know how we can improve well they told me how they can improve on it so they go to work for me, they do,” said head coach Ryan Wilson.

That drive may be fueled from the team’s first postseason appearance since 2014.

“Now I think they got a little taste of it they also like, hey we like that feeling you know caused again, they’re patted on the back a little more, picture on the wall, state playoff team,” said Wilson.

With good speed, bigger size, solid experience at their skilled positions and support of the Clay-Battelle community, they’re ready to do it all again.

“We know everybody who comes to the games and we see whose going to support us and it gets us upbeat and ready to go,” said senior Tate Elliott.

Coach Wilson spoke on the players getting to where they need to be on the field, but the coaching staff has done just as much for the Cee Bees off of it.

“I’ve been touched by a lot of the coaching staff, I’ve made so many friendships, had so much guidance just to make it through everything, when you have them really to help you be a good student and a good player and a good all around person, you really kind of grow up a little bit you understand how to be in this world.” said Senior Jacob Kassay.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.