Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew Friday morning.

The call for the fire on Old Mill Road came in around 11:06 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said there are no reported injuries, and the fire is under control.

Responding agencies for the fire include Jacksons Mill, Jane Lew, Nutter Fort and West Milford Fire Departments. Harrison County EMS also responded to the structure fire.

