FCS transfers fit the DNA of West Virginia and the Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Shadon Brown broke down the reason FCS players fit right on in at WVU.

When bringing in transfers, the Mountaineers are looking for the right kind of guys, the ones that fit the mold of a West Virginia grit and grind mindset.

“I know there’s good players at that level but I think the DNA of west Virginia is blue collar, guys that are underdog mentality and guys that are coming up a level have that, that chip on their shoulder, that they’re coming for FCS so they have a lot to prove, and so those guys fit our DNA probably as well as any body from the transfer market because of the DNA of the state of west Virginia and this program,” said Brown.

Brown highlighted Charles Woods as the golden example of what FCS players can do suiting up with the gold and blue. Last year Woods missed a couple of games off the bat, but once he got his chance, he made his reps count and excelled on the field.

“The thing that he’s done that I’m really proud of is he’s grown from a maturity standpoint and now he’s become a coach, I can correct Charles on the field and then get him to go coach another player up right after that, that’s where his growth has come, but I’m expecting a great year and barring any injury, I think he’s the best corner in the Big 12,” said Brown.

