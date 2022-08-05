Firefighter: As many as 10 of his relatives feared dead in house fire

As many as 10 people are dead after a house fire early Friday in northeastern Pennsylvania,...
As many as 10 people are dead after a house fire early Friday in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to a volunteer firefighter who responded and said the victims were his relatives.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — As many as 10 people are dead after a house fire early Friday in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to a volunteer firefighter who responded and said the victims were his relatives.

Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims the family expected to eventually be found included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. One person was found dead inside the single-family home shortly after emergency responders arrived, while two other victims were found later in the morning.

The victims ranged in age from 6 to 70, authorities said. Some people were able to safely flee the burning home, authorities said, but roughly seven people remained unaccounted for Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a northeastern Pennsylvania home early Friday, leaving three people dead and several others unaccounted for, state police said.

The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. One person was found dead inside the single-family home shortly after emergency responders arrived, while two other victims were found later in the morning.

The victims ranged in age from 6 to 70, authorities said, but their names and further information about them have not been released. Some people were able to safely flee the burning home, authorities said, but roughly seven people remained unaccounted for Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People outside protesting the Wendy's in Weston after the restaurant remained open and serving...
UPDATE: No bed bugs found after inspection at Weston Wendy’s
Nevin Daniels
Fairmont man charged with threatening to kidnap woman
WILLIAM DUSTIN BOWEN
Skeletal remains found in Raleigh County; identified
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew
Timothy Collins died on Aug. 11, 2021 in a Randolph County coal mining accident.
Final report in fatal Randolph Co. mining accident issued by MSHA

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Corey Parker was named a “Highway Angel” by the Truckload Carriers Association for his heroic...
Truck driver named ‘Highway Angel’ for saving life of overdosing driver
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters following a...
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
Firefighters shared how they rescued a woman caught in a flash flood in Southern Nevada.
‘She only had about a minute left’: Firefighters rescue woman caught in flash flood