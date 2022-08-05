Harrison County Commissioner says there’s a delay in tax revenue

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County Commissioner is suggesting a plan to keep on top of county payments.

Commissioner Patsy Trecost says he wants the commission to transfer $600-thousand from the regional jail fund back to the general fund.

Trecost says the regional jail is currently in excess and the county can use the money to pay off its own bills.

Trecost says the county is not currently receiving the amount in taxes they were estimating.

“We understand that with the cost of inflation and the fact that people are paying more for everything right now that a lot of people that would pay their taxes on time are probably going to wait a little longer,” said Trecost. “There’s an extended period of time that people can pay their taxes without penalty, and we believe they’re just holding onto their money for as long as they can.”

Trecost says this action will help balance the budget in the short term and when more tax revenue starts coming in the $600-thousand dollars will be transferred back to the regional jail.

