Harrison County GSA building houses first department

By John Blashke
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Construction on the Harrison County Government Services Administration building is wrapping up.

Although there have been a few hiccups in the $30-million project, one department is already working out of the building.

The Community Corrections office began operating there at the beginning of the month after its previous lease in another building ended.

Nearly every county office besides those directly related to the court will be moving to the new building. However, that won’t be for a while longer.

County Administrator Laura Pysz says the process will be staggered over the next several months during the final phases of construction.

“We still have a ways before we get the offices moved into this building,” said Pysz. “I know the assessor and the tax department definitely won’t be able to move in until the November time frame -- with the tax season they don’t want to move over in the middle of that and disrupt the services provided.”

Commissioners Patsy Treecost says payment for the building will be a $1.4-million line-item for the next 20 years.

