The importance of OTAs for WVU football

Co-Defensive Coordinator ShaDon Brown hopes they’re here to stay
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The addition of OTAs have been huge for the Mountaineers in terms of preparing them for fall camp.

ShaDon Brown cites the key to OTAs is the players now knowing what he’s talking about when he coaches or corrects because they’ve been able to solidify alignment and assignment ahead of doing so in fall camp.

In the day and age of transfers, OTAs add another level of importance.

“It’s the NFL module, that’s why the NFL has OTAs, its why they have minicamp because players are coming from different program, different teams  and now you’re intermixing all those guys and you’re trying to get everybody up to speed on your schemes and on your processes well you can’t do that in fall camp, so those OTAs are very valuable, I hope that those are here to stay forever,” said Brown.

