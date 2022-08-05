James Richard Saunders, 91, of Fairmont passed away on Thursday, August 04, 2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Fairmont on November 07, 1930, the son of the late Frank and Garnett Hurst Sanders. He was a construction electrician working for West Virginia Electric for over 50 years. He was a faithful member of Oakwood Road Church of Christ for over 50 years. He enjoyed visiting with his friends at McDonald’s, antique cars, and reading. He most of all enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Dorothy Lee Beavers Saunders; one son Robert Saunders and his wife Marcy of Fairmont; two daughters Tammy Windon and her husband Andy of Dallas, Texas and Vickie Rush and her husband Jim of Bunker Hill; six grandchildren Connor Saunders, Taci Saunders, Brady Saunders, Alex Windon, Tyler Windon, and Holly Windon; and several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother Catherine Sanders. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: West Virginia Christian Youth Camp, 12 Columbine Drive, Lost Creek, WV 26385. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 08, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Evangelist Brent Gallagher officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.