Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 5, 2022

Showers and thunderstorms, with a chance of flooding, today into the weekend!
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday started out hot and muggy, before a cold front out west brought isolated thunderstorms that resulted in downpours and even Flash Flood Warnings. Today and the weekend will be similar, as the cold front will linger in our region, producing scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area and resulting in flooding. So the National Weather Service has most of our region under a Flood Watch until Sunday evening. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, and scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into the area. As with most summertime thunderstorms, some could produce downpours, so we are watching carefully. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, closer to average than the past few days. Overnight, a few showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, push into our area, bringing some rain in the process. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with some patchy fog. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and more scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into our region, with a few downpours at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday and Monday afternoon, thanks to leftover moisture from the cold front, so make sure to take precautions if heading out that time. Then on Tuesday, another cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms into our region. It’s not until Wednesday evening that the rain leaves. All the while, temperatures will be in the low-80s between today and early-next week, which is close to average for mid-August. In short, today and the next few days will be rainy and stormy, which could cause problems, so we are watching carefully. Temperatures will also be seasonable for the next few days.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into our region this afternoon and evening, some of which could bring downpours and affect your commute. So we are watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, today will be warm and stormy at times. High: 84.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and even a chance of thunderstorms. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy night, with a chance of rain. Low: 69.

Saturday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Some of them could produce downpours, so we are watching carefully. Besides that, winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, tomorrow will bring average temperatures and rain chances. High: 86.

Sunday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing in at times. So expect some more rain at times. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s in some areas. Overall, Sunday will be warm and rainy, with thunderstorms moving in at times. High: 87.

