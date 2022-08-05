Kevin Corriveau’s Friday Evening Forecast | August 5, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has been similar to yesterday, with rounds of showers and thunderstorms passing through the area. Some of these storms are producing a good amount of heavy rain, opening the door for some Flash Flood Warnings to come and go across the area. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Sunday evening for all of our counties, which is expanded from yesterday (some of our more northern counties were originally excluded). Convection and humidity will remain in the area through the weekend, feeding the development of more storms throughout Saturday and Sunday. Timelines will be similar to yesterday and today, where activity slowly dies down overnight then picks up again in the afternoons and evenings. Rain and storms are likely to continue into next work week, where a cold front will be very slowly approaching the region from the northwest. Water/flooding issues could remain a concern through next week because of this. The front likely won’t cross West Virginia until the end of next week, but when it does, we’ll finally get a break from the rain and humidity.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 87

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 84

