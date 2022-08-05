Loaded firearm caught by TSA during security screening at W.Va. airport

TSA officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Aug. 5.(TSA Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Police cited a Florida man after TSA officers caught a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at a West Virginia airport Friday morning.

The .22 caliber handgun was loaded with 10 bullets, according to TSA officials.

When TSA officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine at Huntington Tri-State Airport, local police were alerted, came to the checkpoint, confiscated the weapon and cited the man on a weapons charge.

When a person shows up at a checkpoint, officials said the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.

“Guns and airplanes don’t mix,” said Simone Beyer, TSA’s Acting Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Guns at security checkpoints are a serious concern. There’s a right way to transport a gun for a flight and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. The right way is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and brought to the airline check-in counter to be declared. The airline will make sure it is transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during a flight.”

This is the second firearm caught by TSA at Huntington Tri-State Airport this year.

