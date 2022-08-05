Portions of Worthington under boil water advisory

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT
WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Portions of Worthington is under a boil water advisory this evening.

To all Four States Customers Only: please conserve water at this time until further notice and if you need water, come to Town Hall and we will provide you with water.

Four States Customers are asked to please conserve water at this time until further notice. Should you need water, come to Town Hall and officials will provide you with water.

