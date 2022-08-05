Portions of Worthington under boil water advisory

WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Portions of Worthington is under a boil water advisory this evening.

To all Four States Customers Only: please conserve water at this time until further notice and if you need water, come to Town Hall and we will provide you with water.

