Sandra Marie Owens, 63 of Fairmont departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia Edith Marie Crawford and Robert E. Crawford. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Charles Owens Jr. of 44 years. She is also survived by her daughter Tonya Talkington and her husband Scott Talkington of Clarksburg; daughter Ashley Owens of Clarksburg; granddaughter Caydence Owens; stepdaughter Sheila Meadows of Stonewood; step granddaughter Hannah Meadows; step grandson Thomas Ward; great granddaughter Norah Grey. She leaves behind two brothers, Robert E. Crawford Jr., and his wife Donna of Clarksburg; Eddie Crawford of Morgantown; two sisters Brenda Walls of Morgantown and Vicki Dix and her husband Mike of Jane Lew. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Owens was also preceded in death by two sisters; Tammy Crawford and Debbie Marshall and three brothers; Tommy Bush, Billie Crawford and Dennis Crawford. Sandy worked as a personal care giver and a homemaker. Her favorite job was raising her daughters and helping raise her granddaughter Caydence. Tonya refers to her mom as her “biggest cheerleader” for anything she has ever accomplished in her life, and she would not be the person she is today if it wasn’t for her mom. Ashley and Caydence refer to her as their “best friend” as they knew they could always confide in her with anything. She loved teaching her granddaughter Caydence how to bake and cook, especially how to make spaghetti and meatballs. Sandy loved going to Florida to visit Tonya and Scott and going out on the boat. She loved to sing and dance and listen to music. She loved her family more than anything and always put them before herself. Sandy frequently made sure to tell them just how proud of them she was and just how much she loved each one of them. Sandy and her husband enjoyed taking long drives together, working in the garden and watching Jeopardy and UFC fighting. On her own time, when she wasn’t cleaning the house, she loved watching the Andy Griffith show. Sandy loved everyone that she met, and she always saw the good in everyone. She loved to have fun and act silly, and she most definitely knew how to light up a room! She was given the nickname “Sandy Dandy”. Sandy was a huge pet lover, and she leaves behind her three cats, Louie, Layla and Kali. There are no words to say just how incredibly missed Sandy will be. In honor of her wishes, Sandy will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the family and held at Full Gospel Worship Center, 9801 George Washington Highway, Bridgeport, WV on August 13, 2022, from 12:00-3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Full Gospel Worship Center. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

