Two Detroit men sentenced for selling drugs in Marion County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Detroit men were sentenced in federal court on Thursday for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, officials said.

Kaemon Bernard-Donyell King, 20, was sentenced to 12 months in jail after he pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

King, also known as “Twin,” admitted to selling fentanyl near Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State University in July 2020.

Derek David Henderson, 42, was sentenced to 60 months behind bars after pleading guilty in March 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Five Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” Ihlenfeld said.

Henderson admitted to working with another to sell more than five grams of methamphetamine in May 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted both cases on behalf of the government.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force and the Fairmont Police Department investigated both cases.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over both cases.

