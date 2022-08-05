WV sales tax weekend begins today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping.

That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday.

From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school merchandise.

State officials say you can save at least 6 percent on qualified purchases.

Shoppers flocked to Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport to take full advantage.

Ruby is going into second grade, she and her mom Carrie Hill went to the mall to do just that.

“We decided to come and get a haircut today and then took advantage of some tax-free weekend sales here at the mall so its a great place to be,” said Hill.

The state website says certain clothes under a purchase of 125 dollars and other school essentials under a certain price may qualify.

