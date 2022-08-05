WV sales tax weekend begins today

By John Blashke
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping.

That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday.

From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school merchandise.

State officials say you can save at least 6 percent on qualified purchases.

Shoppers flocked to Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport to take full advantage.

Ruby is going into second grade, she and her mom Carrie Hill went to the mall to do just that.

“We decided to come and get a haircut today and then took advantage of some tax-free weekend sales here at the mall so its a great place to be,” said Hill.

The state website says certain clothes under a purchase of 125 dollars and other school essentials under a certain price may qualify.

Here’s the full list on the government website.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People outside protesting the Wendy's in Weston after the restaurant remained open and serving...
UPDATE: No bed bugs found after inspection at Weston Wendy’s
Nevin Daniels
Fairmont man charged with threatening to kidnap woman
WILLIAM DUSTIN BOWEN
Skeletal remains found in Raleigh County; identified
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew
Timothy Collins died on Aug. 11, 2021 in a Randolph County coal mining accident.
Final report in fatal Randolph Co. mining accident issued by MSHA

Latest News

Vietnam War Memorial
Traveling Vietnam War Memorial visits NCWV
House Call
First Friday in Downtown Clarksburg
Failure to follow 811 guidelines results in recent Bridgeport water line break