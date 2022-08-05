WVU Cancer Institute first in W.Va. to implement new prostate cancer treatment

KPTV
(123RF)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Radiation oncologists at the WVU Cancer Institute are the first in the state to implement a new treatment for prostate cancer.

PluvictoTM is a treatment for prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body and has been resistant to other treatments.

“Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for men in the United States,” Daniel Martin, M.D., vice chair for clinical operations in the WVU Department of Radiology, said. “This treatment is another state-of-the-art tool in our kit to treat prostate cancer and achieve better patient outcomes.”

PluvictoTM is recommended for patients whose cancer did not respond to other treatments, including androgen receptor pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy.

It is a radiation pharmaceutical that is administered through injection or infusion, allowing it to travel throughout the body and be absorbed by cancer cells with the PSMA biomarker, releasing radiation to damage and kill the cancer cells.

“We are always excited for new treatments to offer our patients, particularly those who have exhausted other options,” Thomas Hogan, M.D., WVU Cancer Institute oncologist, said. “Prostate cancer is challenging to treat, but survival rates have improved in recent years. We anticipate that this treatment will be another step toward increasing survival rates.”

