36 dogs removed from Preston County home

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - 36 dogs were removed from a home on Ralph Livengood Rd. in Preston County Friday; officials say they are connected to an investigation into an alleged breeding facility.

Per a release from the Preston County Comission, On July 27, a Preston County Animal Shelter employee encountered a dog walking along the road between Lenox and Cuzzart. When he went to locate the dog’s owner, he came upon the home where he reported finding multiple dog pens with animals in muddy conditions, and some with no water or unclean water. He also says he saw two litters of puppies were observed in pens.

During the investigation, the Preston County Commission office found that no license for a commercial dog breeding operation was on file. Officials say almost anyone who possesses 11 or more unsterilized dogs is required to have a county permit.

On Friday, Aug. 5, Preston County sheriff’s deputies and animal shelter employees from Preston and Garrett counties returned to the Ralph Livengood Rd. home to remove 35 springer spaniels and one Cane Corso dog due, citing the lack of a commercial breeder permit.

A hearing on the dogs’ removal has been set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in Preston County Magistrate Court.

