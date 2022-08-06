Buckhannon-Upshur football is establishing a winning culture

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buccaneers return this season after three big wins against rival schools in 2021. With that in mind, head coach Zach Davis enters his second year at the helm looking to improve with a squad that has stuck together.

“Our guys have just embraced the process,” said coach Davis. “The mental side and physical side. It’s an every day thing. Every day is a new day, and we have to come ready to play every day.”

Belief in the team and its culture is a theme that is widespread. Everyone is buying in.

“If we build the right culture,” said senior Joel Hershman “Doing my part as a senior, pushing them, getting them where they need to be, I’m happy.”

For this senior class, leadership is a promise that was set before they even took the field as freshmen.

“Our freshman year we said we wanna stay together. We want to have a senior group leadership and make sure that they do as well,” said Hershman. “If they see us, they see that we’ve stuck together since our freshman year. They can do it too. It creates a brotherhood that is the closest thing to family except family itself.”

The newfound culture has inspired the entire Buccaneers roster - from those who have never played to those who enter their final season.

“I feel like everyone is starting to believe,” said senior Dylan Hoover. “Everyone wants to work. Even the kids who have no experience want to learn so bad. That’s great to see. We want them to stick with it and not give up. Everyone has potential if they work hard enough.”

As the team begins to rally around itself, the community is ready to join right in.

“We’re the one high school in the county,” said coach Davis. “I think it’s awesome. Everyone gets behind us, we have great support. I’m looking forward to having a great year for the people of Upshur County.”

