Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | August 6, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are on day 3 of 4 for our First Alert Flooding Event due to the multiple rounds of showers and storms we have received thus far and will continue to receive. Similar to yesterday, storm activity will slowly trail off after sunset with the loss of daytime heating, and the night will remain mild and muggy, with patchy fog in the river valleys possible. Showers begin again tomorrow morning, developing into thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The difference with tomorrow is that a majority of the thunderstorm activity will be along and east of the Appalachian Mountains. That’s not to say the lowlands won’t see anything, it just likely won’t be as much as the past few days. By Sunday night, rain will stop, and the Flood Watch in effect for most of our counties is set to expire then. However, a slow-moving cold front to our northwest will start to push more rain and storms into NCWV Monday afternoon. It’s not expected to be too much rain, hence the lack of a Flood Watch extension at this time. Still, this front will keep the likelihood of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms in play through about Wednesday night/Thursday morning. At that point, the front will finally cross to our southeast, providing relief from the rain as well as the stifling humidity. Temperatures will then remain slightly below average, but very pleasant, as we start next weekend.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms tapering off, then partly cloudy. Low: 70

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. High: 88

Monday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. High: 88

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.