Mark Henry Huffman(Mark Henry Huffman)
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mark Henry Huffman, 65, of Shinns Run Road, Bridgeport, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born January 10, 1957, in Clarksburg, a son of the E. Henry Huffman and Martha Ellen Morimanno Huffman.He is survived by two sons, Josh Huffman and his companion Tara Lindsey of Bridgeport and Nathaniel Huffman and his wife Renae of Bridgeport; four grandchildren, Logan, Alivia, Jacob and Madalyn Huffman; and one brother, Stephen Huffman of Bridgeport.For 15 years Mark was the owner/operator of Mark’s Hot Shot Service delivering oil and gas equipment to the area drilling sites. In his free time he greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing.Condolences for the Huffman family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com.Arrangements for Mark have been entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport. Per his wishes no public services are scheduled.

